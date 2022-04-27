Advertisement

Come From Away debuting in Lincoln for first time ever

Come From Away tells the story of the thousands of stranded passengers the day after the attacks on September 11, 2001.
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The popular Broadway musical is coming to the Lied Center and will now be the largest post-pandemic show at the Lied Center. In total, there are seven shows between Wednesday April 27 and Sunday May 1.

Come From Away tells the story of the thousands of stranded passengers the day after the attacks on September 11, 2001. The musical tells a story of resilience and friendship, something that brought all of these people together.

“All these planes had no place to land in the United States and a large group of them landed in Gander, Newfoundland,” Bill Stephan with the Lied Center said, “7,000 people were in this small community took them into their homes and it’s about the celebration of life and the goodness of people.”

Tickets are still available for all seven show and can be purchased on the Lied Center website.

