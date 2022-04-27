FFA chapters work to gather supplies for farmers, ranchers affected by wildfires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Farmers, ranchers and students across the state are banding together to help in the aftermath of Nebraska wildfires.

This week, Future Farmers of America chapters in and around York County started collecting supplies for those affected by the wildfires.

Centennial, York, McCool-Junction, Heartland and Cross County FFA chapters are donating supplies to help farmers and ranchers care for their land and animals.

“As we’ve been organizing this to put this together to help those victims affected by the fires, we’ve been reflecting on the floods that happened several years ago and how much of a community and family it felt like when people that we didn’t know reached out to help us,” said Centennial FFA Advisor Holly Podliska.

Podliska came up with the idea of local FFA chapters collecting supplies. The chapters are collecting hay, fencing materials, livestock feed and more.

“We heard that the fires were spreading and we decided to step up,” said York FFA student Tori Stanton. “Just within the last couple days get it going and it’s been going great. We’ve already collected some hay and we’re accepting donations.”

Donations can be dropped off at any of the participating high schools, or at Tractor Supply, Orscheln’s, and Nutrition Services stores in York.

The FFA chapters said the stores will offer discounts for items purchased for donations. The chapters are also accepting monetary donations.

“I think it just shows what it’s like to be in Nebraska that no matter what’s happening no matter how horrible,” said McCool-Junction FFA student Zarina Flaherty. ”Everyone is there to lend a helping hand from all over. I’m very thankful that our chapters and our county gets to be a part of it to help them.”

