Fire crews prepare for dry thunderstorms, erratic winds

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — From the Southwestern U.S. to the southern High Plains, forecasters are warning that more strong winds and low humidity will challenge fire crews over the coming days.

Firefighters in New Mexico were preparing Wednesday for dry thunderstorms to move over the region, bringing with them erratic winds that will test lines they have built around the largest wildfire burning in the U.S. Residents in multiple counties remain evacuated.

In Nebraska, unseasonably warm temperatures and dry conditions will keep crews on their toes as they battle a deadly prairie fire that has been burning since last week.

