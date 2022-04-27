Golden Apple: Aurora teacher handles hardships with hugs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This month’s Golden Apple honoree has experienced some hardships in her life. And through it all, keeps smiling, and keeps giving hugs to her students.

In fact, Shari Krejci tells all her Aurora Elementary students that they can keep coming back for hugs, even after they leave 2nd grade. So every morning she gets hugs from 3rd, 4th and 5th graders.

Jackson Dibbern is a student in Mrs. Krejci’s 2nd grade class right now.

“She’s just an amazing teacher,” Jackson said. “I just wanted to vote her, because she loves all of us, she’ll even write it on the marker board. The other second graders, she loves them all too, but she loves us the most. She always says thank you that you are in my class and that you are in second grade.”

This 2nd grade teacher has been spreading love and giving lots of hugs for 22 years now.

“All 22 years have been in 2nd grade, so the year 2022, I’ve been teaching second grade for 22 years,” Krejci said.

You could say the number “2″ has other meanings for Mrs. Krejci. This mom of two has also dealt with two major tragedies in her life.

Jackson’s mom, Jamie Dibbern, wrote this in her nomination:

“Mrs. Krejci has battled health problems for a long time as a young teacher. She continues to put her students as a priority and I believe she loves every single one of them... Her generosity, hugs, and positive energy fills every room she walks into.”

“I did have health problems,” Krejci said. “About three and a half years ago, I was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. I worked the whole time through that, and my kids made me stronger. Not only my kids here at school, but my family.”

Not only has Mrs. Krejci been dealing with breast cancer, but before she was diagnosed, she weathered another storm.

Aurora Elementary Principal, Mark Standage, shared the heartbreaking story of what happened in November of 2013.

“Mrs. Ackerson, another 2nd grade teacher, and Mrs. Krejci had gone to York for an evening concert,” Standage said. “And on their way back, they were driving on Highway 34 from York to Aurora. And a short ways out of York, they were hit by a van, and the result of that was Mrs. Ackerson was killed in that accident. That was difficult for Mrs. Krejci because they worked together, they were in classrooms right next to each other. And then a short time later, Mrs. Krejci was diagnosed with breast cancer.”

It’s the love of her students, her family and the Aurora community that helped her through.

“I’m honored and I’m humbled to receive this award,” Krejci said. “I’m speechless. I love my students with so much heart and passion, and I love what I do so much, and everyday is just a blessing to come and see them.”

And as the school year comes to an end soon, Jackson Dibbern feels blessed to have been taught, and hugged by Mrs. Krejci.

“She’s just a really nice teacher, I am enjoying 2nd grade the best,” said Jackson. “Kindergarten and 1st grade they were good, like I liked it, but 2nd grade, that’s probably going to be my best year. She’s just a nice teacher. "

Shari Krejci is in remission now. The medicine she takes for cancer makes her tired at times. But the kids really brighten her days. And we wish her many more years of teaching and giving hugs.

