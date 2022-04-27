Advertisement

Grand Island man facing attempted murder charge in Monday’s shooting

Vincent Nagel, 40, was arrested on several charges including attempted first degree murder in...
Vincent Nagel, 40, was arrested on several charges including attempted first degree murder in Grand Island.(Hall County Department of Corrections)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man has been arrested for a shooting that took place at Island Inn Motel on South Locust Monday.

Following the investigation, Grand Island Police Tactical Response Team served a high risk search warrant Tuesday night at 1404 John St. The result of that warrant was the arrest of 40-year-old Vincent Nagel.

Nagel was arrested for attempted 1st degree murder, unlawful discharge of a firearm, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance (meth), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

These charges were the result of the investigation in which it is alleged that Nagel fired a handgun at 31-year-old Joaquin Garcia, narrowly missing him, and striking an occupied structure. Also contacted and arrested during the warrant were 20-year-old Grand Island male Alex Cruz, who was arrested in reference to a flight to avoid incident also reported on Monday involving a vehicle belonging to Nagel, and Ryan Fuentes, a 32-year-old Kearney male, who was arrested on numerous unrelated Hall County Warrants.

Portions of this investigation are still underway. However Grand Island Police now works with the knowledge that the great work involved in this investigation and warrant service, will result in a safer community while that happens.

