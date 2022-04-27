Hawaiian jewelry in western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In this story, we learn about the connection of Hawaiian jewelry to a popular coffee shop in Oshkosh.

During a visit to Mark Ferrari Specialty Coffees, we discovered a jewelry line that’s getting attention from customers. “We’ve been expanding our gift selection,” Mark Ferrari Specialty Coffees owner Mark Ferrari said. “Our newest items are from a friend of mine on the Big Island of Hawaii. Ted Dailey has his own jewelry line, and it’s all hand-crafted. Ted lives just down the road from my farm in Hawaii where we produce our coffee. We’ve known Ted for years.”

“(Ted) has always been very artistic,” Ferrari said. “He’s also an avid scuba diver. A lot of the pieces you see here, they have a marine theme to them. He’s also an avid horse trainer and horseman. You can tell that all of his interests have influenced his art, which is the jewelry line we have here now.”

A small selection of the jewelry is now featured and for sale at the shop in Oshkosh. “The jewelry is sterling silver,” Ferrari said. “We also have some gold pieces, which is the 18 karat gold vermeil. Some of the jewelry features semi-precious stones, and Koa wood is also featured in some pieces. They are all really little works of art.”

“We feel fortunate to showcase his jewelry here in Nebraska,” Ferrari said. “We are the exclusive spot that you can get the items. We have a small selection here, but we also have his catalogs on our website, which is markferraricoffee.com, or on our Facebook page. If anyone has an interest in the pieces, they can contact me and we can get them information. Also on our site, we do have some pieces for purchase, and we are going to keep expanding that.” You could say that the jewelry line for purchase in Oshkosh is yet another connection to Hawaii that people have come to appreciate at the coffee shop.

