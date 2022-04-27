Advertisement

Huskers take down Wildcats 8-6

By Eddie Messel
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska took down Kansas State at Haymarket Park on Tuesday night, 8-6.

The Huskers jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. The Wildcats answered back in the top of the third scoring two runs to even the game at 2.

Kansas State later took the lead in the top of the fourth. Nebraska’s Max Anderson answered for the Big Red in the fourth with a two run blast that put Nebraska on top.

They kept the lead the rest of the game to take down Kansas State.

Nebraska baseball takes down Kansas State Highlights
