Lincoln Marathon returns with fewer participants

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Marathon is back this weekend and expected to bring in thousands of runners, but the number of participants is about half of what the marathon usually sees.

Organizers of the Lincoln Marathon said the lower numbers aren’t just effects of the pandemic. International runners are having a hard time making it to Nebraska for the race as well.

This year, the Lincoln Marathon expects around 4,800 runners across both the marathon and half-marathon. It’s nearly half of what they’d usually see.

“Years before that I think we’re closer to 10,000, and the race has been as large as 14,000,” said race director, Ryan Regnier. “And that would have been probably in that 2015-2016 range.”

Organizers said it’s due to competition with other races nearby within the same time frame.

“It used to be that, you know, folks would travel to Lincoln from Des Moines or Kansas City or Denver, because there weren’t a lot of other options during that weekend or even that month,” said elite athlete coordinator, Ryan Dostal. “Now it seems there’s a race every Saturday and every Sunday.”

International runners, who may not have as many options for races, are struggling to make it to the Capitol City.

“They’re just very back up in terms of acquiring their visas which is something that is necessary to come and compete,” Dostal said.

The Lincoln Marathon was expecting a couple dozen runners from Kenya and Ethiopia, now they’re expecting to see seven total.

“Just all the other stuff, travel restrictions and just the sheer weight of that process has been kind of tying people up,” Dostal said.

Even with smaller participation numbers the Lincoln Marathon is ready to have it’s first Marathon with no restrictions in two years.

“If the weather is as cool as it looks, we could see another course record broken pretty easily,” Dostal said.

“We’ve worked really hard this year to make it feel like a normal event, right,” Regnier said. “Not a COVID event, a normal running event.”

The 45th annual Lincoln Marathon is on Sunday. More details can be found at lincolnmarathon.org

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.