Lincoln teen to represent U.S.A in international wheelchair tennis tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln teenager is about to embark on the trip of a lifetime, heading across the globe to represent the U.S.A in wheelchair tennis.

Eighteen-year-old Lily Lautenschlager was recently named to the World Team Cup Junior Team. She’s played the sport for a while but she’s only been competing in tournaments for about a year. She will represent the U.S. for 10 days in Portugal.

“It’s an international tournament for wheelchair tennis players across the country and I think the junior’s division there will be eight countries,” Lily said. “So I will get to play a lot of kids from a lot of different countries so it will be super cool to meet everyone to just get to know people and also be competitive.”

To qualify for wheelchair competition players must have permanent mobility-related physical disabilities. So, while Lily can walk a rare disease means she can play better in a chair.

“I have Klippel-Trenaunay which affects me from the waist down,” Lily said. “It basically means that my veins keep growing and they don’t stop and they don’t have valves so my circulation is really bad in my vascular and my lymphatic system and one leg is bigger than the other one so my muscles are a little weaker.”

This is Lily’s first time competing for the U.S.A. but not coach Kevin Heim’s first trip. He’s been involved with wheelchair tennis for years. Starting with a partnership with Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital and now coaching the national team.

“I feel really fortunate and she’s one of a kind,” Heim said. “We’ve had a lot of really good athletes come through here, able-bodied and in a wheelchair, and so to be there with someone from Lincoln that I’ve trained yeah it’s quite an honor.”

Right now, Lily is ranked eighth in the world in her division. As one of four on the team, she said she’s not only excited about playing but using the experience to come out of her shell a little more.

“Kevin has been doing the wheelchair lessons for six years that I’ve been doing tennis, I’ve built that relationship with him,” Lily said. “He’s always pushed me but not pushed me too hard that I burn out.”

Lily said after she graduates from Lincoln East in a few weeks she will be heading to the University of Arizona. Where she will continue playing tennis and pursue a degree in education in hopes of becoming a coach in the future.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.