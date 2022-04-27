LSO: Mom brings 5-year-old son to break into southwest Lancaster Co. business

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a woman brought one of her 5-year-old sons when she broke into a business in southwest Lancaster County and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said between 11 p.m. on Tuesday and 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday, a break-in happened at Yankee Hill Brick & Tile.

According to Sheriff Wagner, an employee at the business reported that a black Jeep was backed and parked near a door at the business and there were two 5-year-old children with the vehicle, as well as an adult inside the building.

LSO said responding deputies found the Jeep turned on with the radio up all of the way, a small child walking around the vehicle and a woman, identified as the children’s mother, in the doorway of the business with no shoes on.

Sheriff Wagner said the deputy reported seeing trash and debris surrounding the Jeep and the trunk was open.

The responding deputy noted that both the child outside the Jeep and the woman had dirt and yellow spray paint on their hands, faces and bodies.

Deputies said while interviewing the woman, she explained that while driving around, she stopped at Yankee Hill Brick & Tile’s north side and went into the building through an unlocked door with one of her kids.

Sheriff Wagner said the report notes while inside the building, the woman said she tossed trashcans, knocked over shelving, knocked over scaffolding, tossed tool boxes and ripped open bags of materials. The report also noted that the woman said while inside the building, she found two yellow spray paint cans and went outside the building to start spray painting.

Deputies said on the north building, the woman sprayed her last name and ‘MINE’ in yellow spray paint.

Sheriff Wagner said the woman then drove to the south side of the building and tried getting inside through a garage door but wasn’t able to get in, so she drove to the other side of the south building and parked her vehicle where deputies ultimately found her.

The report notes that the woman told deputies she and her 5-year-old child went into the building and tossed chairs, rocks, trash and toolboxes. According to deputies, the woman also said she opened every unlocked breaker panel and flipped a number of breaker switches.

The responding deputy said in their report that in this area of the building, there was a catwalk approximately 25-ft above the ground and the woman’s child was walking around in the area, which was extremely unsafe for a 5-year-old child.

Employees said the doors to the business usually remain unlocked, according to LSO.

Sheriff Wagner said the woman was told to leave the property but refused.

Property damage was estimated to be approximately $5,000.

The woman was arrested for burglary and cited for three counts of criminal mischief and two counts of child abuse. LSO said the woman was also cited for theft for a related case.

LSO said the two 5-year-old sons were taken into Health and Human Services care.

