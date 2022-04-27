Advertisement

Nebraska Passport program begins Sunday

Stops have been selected for this year's Nebraska Passport program.
Stops have been selected for this year's Nebraska Passport program.(Nebraska Tourism)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - This summer, you’ll have the chance to discover all the different things that makes Nebraska great.

The 2022 Nebraska Passport program gets underway Sunday, May 1. The Passport inspires Nebraskans and tourists to travel throughout the state collecting stamps to earn prizes, while also supporting Nebraska’s tourism destinations. 

“We are always so excited for the start of the Passport season,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism executive director. “The pent-up excitement leads to such a rush in the first few weeks and seeing the reaction from the tourism industry makes it such a fun program to watch. We are very proud of the way this program continues to be embraced by communities in Nebraska.”

More than 22,000 Passport booklets have been requested as of April 22. Last year, a record-breaking 1,322 participants finished all 70 stops.

The 2022 Passport will run from May 1 through September 30 and features 70 attractions organized into 10 categories, including: Animal Magnetism, Buy Ways, Caf-Fiendishly Good, Chow, Baby, Do-It-Yourselfie, Family Fun, Farm to Fork, Hometown History, Sewing, And So On and Thirst-Place Winners.

There are several stops in the Tri-Cities. A full list of this year’s stops and prizes can be found at the new nebraskapassport.com.

Passports will be available at all 70 participating stops starting May 1 or can be ordered at nebraskapassport.com. Participants are also encouraged to download the Nebraska Passport App on their smartphone and get digital stamps, supplementing the physical Passport booklet for convenience.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lancaster County Sherriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash on 70th Street south of Pine...
UPDATE: One person dead after fatal crash in southeast Lincoln
The scene of a fatal crash on 70th Street between Revere Lane and Badger Drive.
Victim identified in fatal crash in southeast Lincoln
Akana enters transfer portal
Akana to leave Nebraska volleyball, enters transfer portal
Omaha-area soccer coach pleads no contest to attempted child enticement
Grenade in Lancaster County
LSO: Waverly city worker finds live hand grenade while digging

Latest News

From left to right - Keagan Shifflett, Deputy Josh Ruzicka, Robert Regester, Kealan Hawley.
Three recognized for heroic actions in saving Scotts Bluff County deputy
Fire crews prepare for dry thunderstorms, erratic winds
Allen Evans, 30, was arrested for sexual assault of a patient at Beatrice State Development...
BSDC employee arrested for sexual assault of patient
“Come From Away” broadway musical coming to Sioux Falls
Come From Away debuting in Lincoln for first time ever