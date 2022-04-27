Nebraska State Sen. Rich Pahls dies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - State Sen. Rich Pahls of Omaha, who previously served as a city councilman, has died.

Pahls, 78, returned to the Nebraska Legislature in 2020 to represent Dist. 31 after he was voted in while serving as Omaha’s 5th District City Councilman. He had been previously elected to serve in the Unicameral in 2004 and was re-elected in 2008.

In honor of Pahls, Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered flags in Nebraska to be flown at half-staff now through the end of Friday.

“Senator Pahls was a dedicated public servant and a great man. He was committed to improving his community, first as an educator and then through elected service. Nebraska lost a true leader today. Susanne and I are praying for the Pahls family, the Millard community, and the countless Nebraskans Sen. Pahls impacted as they mourn his loss.”

Pahls was originally from Kansas, born in Jewel in 1943, obtaining his high school and college education there before going to receive his doctorate in education from the University of Nebraska in 1979.

Fellow Omaha representative State Sen. Megan Hunt tweeted about his death, calling him “a wise and thoughtful man who exemplified the Nebraska Unicameral at its best. And he loved my dog.”

I am so saddened to learn about the passing of our colleague, Senator Rich Pahls. He was a wise and thoughtful man who exemplified the Nebraska Unicameral at its best. And he loved my dog. ❤️ Rich, Nebraska will miss you, and I thank you for all you gave us. — Senator Megan Hunt 😷 (@NebraskaMegan) April 27, 2022

State Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln said he was “deeply saddened” by the news Pahl’s death. “I will also note that he was just fun to sit next to and be around. He cared about his district and state but he did not take himself too seriously.”

I will also note that he was just fun to sit next to and be around. He cared about his district and state but he did not take himself too seriously. Just a really good person. — State Senator Adam Morfeld (@Adam_Morfeld) April 27, 2022

State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue also recalled Pahls’ devotion to non-partisanship in the state legislature. “He was kind and a great conversationalist,” she tweeted.

The world lost a great man today with the death of Senator Rich Pahls. One of our Senators who believed in the non-partisan history of our great Unicameral. He was kind and a great conversationalist. @richpahls @UnicamUpdate — Senator Carol Blood (@senatorblood) April 27, 2022

Rep. Don Bacon also tweeted a memorial praising Pahls’ dedication to education, calling him “one of the good ways, who would look for a way to bridge the divide.”

We are saddened to hear of the passing of a good friend, Sen Rich Pahls. He was truly one of the good guys, who would look for a way to bridge the divide. His dedication to education and the Millard area will be noted for years to come. Angie and I send our prayers to his family. — Don Bacon 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@DonJBacon) April 27, 2022

Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen said he would miss Pahls’ leadership, noting he “enjoyed stirring the pot, but was always a voice of reason and had a great sense of humor.”

On the way to an avenue scholars luncheon. Thinking about my friend Sen Rich Pahls. A lifelong public servant as an educator and elected official. He enjoyed stirring the pot, but was always a voice a reason and had a great sense of humor. We will miss his leadership. — Pete Festersen (@PeteFestersen) April 27, 2022

Others involved in Nebraska politics also tweeted tributes to Pahls.

Sad about the passing of colleague and friend, Rich Pahls. I enjoyed Rich's goofy humor & how he wasn't afraid to vote his conscience. He'd always point to me and say, "She's small but she's a firecracker, this one" with a smile. I'll miss seeing him + am grateful to know him.💔 — Senator Jen Day (@JenDayforNE) April 27, 2022

Sadly, we've lost a good person and dedicated public servant. Rich Pahls and my wife Sally served together as elementary school principals for years. We were good friends. He cared about education, the future of our state, and real tax reform. Our prayers are with his family. — Gov. Dave Heineman (@DaveEHeineman) April 27, 2022

I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Senator Rich Pahls. He was a tireless advocate for children and victims' rights. Senator Pahls has given so much to the people of Omaha and all of Nebraska. Leigh and I will be praying for his family during this time. — Brett Lindstrom (@votelindstrom) April 27, 2022

Rich Pahls will be greatly missed. We’re praying for his family today. pic.twitter.com/SlVwfG8PuM — Mike Flood (@Flood4Nebraska) April 27, 2022

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family as we mourn his loss and celebrate his devoted service that helped build a better life for the people of this state." - NEGOP Chairman Dan Welchhttps://t.co/bU8YFVfIfn — NEGOP (@NEGOP) April 27, 2022

My heart goes out to Pahls’ family. He was great to work with on the Omaha City Council and helped me when I was negotiating our OPOA contract. https://t.co/iBx7YvxSc9 — @OPOAPresident (@opoapresident) April 27, 2022

Today, we mourn the loss of Senator Rich Pahls, whose dedication to Omaha and to his neighbors has paved the way for many of our own members to make a positive difference. His leadership, kind spirit, and compassion will be missed by all. pic.twitter.com/Al2GHUCe6k — Nebraska High School Republicans (@nebraskahsr) April 27, 2022

Wow. We extend our sincere condolences to the Pahls family. Many of our members worked extensively on his campaign. Rich was a true statesmen and a man of great character. He will be missed. https://t.co/dI5lr7IBGu — Nebraska Young Republicans (@NebraskaYR) April 27, 2022

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of State Senator Rich Pahls. Sen. Pahls was one of the strongest supporters of the YRs and we will cherish every minute we got to spend with him. Sen. Pahls provided our members with great opportunities that they will never forget. pic.twitter.com/xfI8HRk9yw — Omaha Young Republicans (@OmahaYR) April 27, 2022

