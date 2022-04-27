Nebraska State Sen. Rich Pahls dies
Pahls formerly served as an Omaha councilman after previous terms in the Legislature
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - State Sen. Rich Pahls of Omaha, who previously served as a city councilman, has died.
Pahls, 78, returned to the Nebraska Legislature in 2020 to represent Dist. 31 after he was voted in while serving as Omaha’s 5th District City Councilman. He had been previously elected to serve in the Unicameral in 2004 and was re-elected in 2008.
In honor of Pahls, Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered flags in Nebraska to be flown at half-staff now through the end of Friday.
Pahls was originally from Kansas, born in Jewel in 1943, obtaining his high school and college education there before going to receive his doctorate in education from the University of Nebraska in 1979.
Fellow Omaha representative State Sen. Megan Hunt tweeted about his death, calling him “a wise and thoughtful man who exemplified the Nebraska Unicameral at its best. And he loved my dog.”
State Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln said he was “deeply saddened” by the news Pahl’s death. “I will also note that he was just fun to sit next to and be around. He cared about his district and state but he did not take himself too seriously.”
State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue also recalled Pahls’ devotion to non-partisanship in the state legislature. “He was kind and a great conversationalist,” she tweeted.
Rep. Don Bacon also tweeted a memorial praising Pahls’ dedication to education, calling him “one of the good ways, who would look for a way to bridge the divide.”
Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen said he would miss Pahls’ leadership, noting he “enjoyed stirring the pot, but was always a voice of reason and had a great sense of humor.”
Others involved in Nebraska politics also tweeted tributes to Pahls.
—
