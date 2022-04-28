Authorities search for suspect following bank robbery in northwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local and federal authorities were conducting a search Thursday afternoon in northwest Omaha after a First National Bank of Omaha branch was robbed.

6 News saw Omaha Police, Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies, and FBI searching around a creek behind the bank as Able-1 circled overhead after a robber ran into a wooded area north of the bank located near 168th Street and West Maple Road.

Investigators were examining a pillowcase at the scene they said could be evidence.

