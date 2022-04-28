Advertisement

Authorities search for suspect following bank robbery in northwest Omaha

A First National Bank of Omaha branch near 168th Street and West Maple Road was robbed Thursday...
A First National Bank of Omaha branch near 168th Street and West Maple Road was robbed Thursday afternoon, April 28, 2022.(Brent Weber / WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local and federal authorities were conducting a search Thursday afternoon in northwest Omaha after a First National Bank of Omaha branch was robbed.

6 News saw Omaha Police, Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies, and FBI searching around a creek behind the bank as Able-1 circled overhead after a robber ran into a wooded area north of the bank located near 168th Street and West Maple Road.

Investigators were examining a pillowcase at the scene they said could be evidence.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash on 70th Street between Revere Lane and Badger Drive.
Victim identified in fatal crash in southeast Lincoln
LSO says a woman brought one of her 5-year-old sons when she broke into a business and caused...
LSO: Mom brings 5-year-old son to break into southwest Lancaster Co. business
State Sen. Rich Pahls served on Omaha City Council, representing Dist. 5, before he was elected...
Nebraskans pay tribute to State Sen. Rich Pahls
The Lancaster County Sherriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash on 70th Street south of Pine...
UPDATE: One person dead after fatal crash in southeast Lincoln
Vincent Nagel, 40, was arrested on several charges including attempted first degree murder in...
Grand Island man facing attempted murder charge in Monday’s shooting

Latest News

Sarpy County officials report man drowned in lake near Chalco Hills
John Ezell Jr. was sentenced Thursday, April 28, 2022, to at least 96 years in prison for...
Omaha man sentenced for shooting OPD officer in 2018
Omaha Police investigate fatal crash involving Metro bus
Former President Trump speaks at a rally in Georgia in this file photo from March.
Trump organization announces additional Nebraska rally speakers