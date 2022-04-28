Advertisement

Cappos breaks longtime LPS Championships shot put record

10/11 NOW at 6
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sam Cappos won the shot put at the LPS Track-and-Field Championships at Beechner Field on Wednesday. In the process, Cappos broke the event record, which dated back to 1975. The Lincoln East junior had winning distance of 62 feet, 5 inches. Cappos also won a gold medal in discus on Wednesday.

Lincoln East claimed the boys team championship, while Lincoln Southwest won the girls team competition.

Lincoln High’s Dajaz DeFrand broke the state record in the 200-meter run.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash on 70th Street between Revere Lane and Badger Drive.
Victim identified in fatal crash in southeast Lincoln
The Lancaster County Sherriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash on 70th Street south of Pine...
UPDATE: One person dead after fatal crash in southeast Lincoln
LSO: Mom brings 5-year-old son to break into southwest Lancaster Co. business
Akana enters transfer portal
Akana to leave Nebraska volleyball, enters transfer portal
Omaha-area soccer coach pleads no contest to attempted child enticement

Latest News

LPS Track and Field championships
LPS Track and Field championships
Nebraska players greet Max Anderson at the plate after the sophomore slugger's home run against...
Huskers run-rule Omaha in seven innings
Connor Brown gets ready to shoot the game-winning goal in Waterloo's playoff win over the...
Stars lose in overtime, eliminated from Clark Cup Playoffs
Nebraska takes down Omaha Highlights
Nebraska takes down Omaha Highlights