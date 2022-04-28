Cappos breaks longtime LPS Championships shot put record

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sam Cappos won the shot put at the LPS Track-and-Field Championships at Beechner Field on Wednesday. In the process, Cappos broke the event record, which dated back to 1975. The Lincoln East junior had winning distance of 62 feet, 5 inches. Cappos also won a gold medal in discus on Wednesday.

Lincoln East claimed the boys team championship, while Lincoln Southwest won the girls team competition.

Lincoln High’s Dajaz DeFrand broke the state record in the 200-meter run.

