Advertisement

Fatigue may be a factor in fiery semi crash in eastern Nebraska

Cass County, Nebraska Sheriff
Cass County, Nebraska Sheriff(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Investigators say driver fatigue may have been a factor in a fiery crash involving two semis Wednesday morning.

First responders were called to the entrance of Hilltop Fill Stop along Highway 75, southwest of Manley, Nebraska at 11:05 a.m.

They found one semi fully engulfed in flames. Investigators say the driver of a northbound semi, a 32-year-old Lincoln man, struck a second semi that had slowed down to turn.

The driver of the turning semi, a 40-year-old David City man, was not wearing a seatbelt and was treated at the scene. The driver of the other semi was treated at a hospital in Lincoln.

The report did not indicate who was at fault.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash on 70th Street between Revere Lane and Badger Drive.
Victim identified in fatal crash in southeast Lincoln
LSO says a woman brought one of her 5-year-old sons when she broke into a business and caused...
LSO: Mom brings 5-year-old son to break into southwest Lancaster Co. business
State Sen. Rich Pahls served on Omaha City Council, representing Dist. 5, before he was elected...
Nebraskans pay tribute to State Sen. Rich Pahls
The Lancaster County Sherriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash on 70th Street south of Pine...
UPDATE: One person dead after fatal crash in southeast Lincoln
Vincent Nagel, 40, was arrested on several charges including attempted first degree murder in...
Grand Island man facing attempted murder charge in Monday’s shooting

Latest News

Nebraska judge dismisses lawsuit by Big Red Keno over rights to develop casino in Lincoln
Bird flu.
Large bird flu outbreak reported at Knox County farm
Ron Roen has already completed a 21 mile salute, 22 mile tribute and will now run the Lincoln...
Nebraska Navy veteran running in Lincoln Marathon for America’s heroes
The Department of Energy is switching off the sale of many old-fashioned incandescent light...
Phase out of older, high-energy incandescent lights
More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products are being recalled because they could be...
Ground beef recalled due to E. Coli fears