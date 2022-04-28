Grand Island teen to trial court on sex assault charges

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A judge has transferred the case of a Grand Island teenager charged with felony sexual assault to trial court.. He’s accused of raping two female classmates.

Aidan Jaeger, 18, is accused of sexually assaulting a female over a period of time. The victim said Jaeger repeatedly sexually assaulted her in spite of her pleas for him to stop. Jaeger waived an evidence hearing on that charge and his next hearing in trial court is May 24. A related misdemeanor sexual assault charge was dropped for now.

Jaeger is also charged with first degree sexual assault in a case in which a separate victim claimed that Jaeger raped her in March. The victim said Jaeger took off her clothes and sexually assaulted her. That case is set for an evidence hearing in county court in June.

Jaeger is out on $4,000 cash bond.

A conviction on first degree sexual assault carries a max penalty of 50 years in prison.

