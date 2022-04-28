Huskers run-rule Omaha in seven innings

Nebraska continued its scoring momentum this week, routing Omaha 14-3 in seven innings on Wednesday night at Hawks Field.

In its last three games, the Husker offense has produced a pair of double-digit run totals and a total of 41 runs.Nebraska (17-23) scored 14 runs on 10 hits, while the Mavericks (19-19) had three runs on six hits and two errors.

Dawson McCarville improved to 3-4 on the season after tossing six strong innings for the Big Red. McCarville allowed three runs on six hits and struck out a trio of Mavericks. Corbin Hawkins pitched the seventh for Nebraska and struck out a pair of batters.

Max Anderson continued his hot bat at the plate in the last five games, going 3-for-5 with a homer, two RBI and three runs. Brice Matthews was 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBI, three runs and hit by pitch twice. Cam Chick went 1-for-2 at the plate and reached base four times after drawing two walks and a hit by pitch. Four other Huskers had a hit in the win on Wednesday night.

Cam Frederick’s double and an RBI single to the shortstop by Devin Hurdle had the Mavericks up 1-0 in the top of the first.Nebraska answered with three runs on two hits and an Omaha error to hold a 3-1 lead after the opening frame. Chick was hit by pitch and came around to score on an errant throw by Wyatt Sellers on Griffin Everitt’s fielder’s choice back to the pitcher to tie the game at one. Anderson broke the early tie by blasting a 413-foot two-run homer to left on a 1-0 count to put the Huskers ahead 3-1.

Omaha got one run back in the top of the second after a walk and an RBI single to right by Jack Lombardi made it a 3-2 game after the first two innings.McCarville blanked the Mavericks in the third, while the offense poured on six runs on five hits and a Maverick error to blow the game open with a 9-2 lead. A single by Anderson and a walk to Leighton Banjoff put two runners on with one out for the Huskers. Anderson raced home on a wild pitch and Banjoff scored on Core Jackson’s RBI single to left to give Nebraska a 5-2 advantage. Josh Caron’s RBI groundout plated Matthews, while Efry Cervantes reached on a throwing error by the Maverick shortstop, allowing Jackson to score Nebraska’s seventh run. Anglim ripped a two-RBI single to right to plate Cervantes and Chick and conclude the scoring for the Big Red in the third.

After a second consecutive shutout inning from McCarville in the top of the fourth, Nebraska’s lead jumped to nine after Matthews drilled a two-run homer to left center to make it 11-2.Omaha scored its third and final run of the game in the sixth with Eduardo Rosario’s solo shot to left center.

A pair of hit by pitches and a walk loaded the bases with two outs for Nebraska in the sixth, before bases-loaded walks to Chick, Anglim and Everitt produced three more runs to make it 14-3 after six innings.

Hawkins took the mound in the seventh and posted a pair of strikeouts and a flyout to clinch the run-rule 14-3 win over Omaha.

Nebraska welcomes Big Ten foe Iowa to Hawks Field this weekend with a three-game series on Friday-Sunday, April 29-May 1.

