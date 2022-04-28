Huskers seek to reclaim first place during 3-game series at Ohio St.

The Nebraska softball team travels to Columbus, Ohio, this weekend, April 29-May 1, for a three game series with Ohio State. The Huskers will face the Buckeyes in game one on Friday, starting at 5 p.m. (CT). Game two is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. (CT) while the final game of the series will be Sunday at 11 a.m. (CT). All three games will be streamed live on BTN+ (subscription required). Fans can follow the action live on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com with the call from Nate Rohr.

This weekend’s series features two of the eight Big Ten teams with winning records in conference play. Ohio State (29-13, 9-8 Big Ten) enters the series in eighth place in the Big Ten standings, while Nebraska (34-11, 14-2 Big Ten) sits in second place. The Huskers lead the conference in numerous offensive categories including batting average, hits, home runs, RBIs, total bases, slugging percentage and on-base percentage. Ohio State is in the top five in the Big Ten in triples (3), home runs (5) and slugging percentage (5).

The Buckeyes are coming off of a midweek split with Penn State. OSU claimed game one, 4-2, before falling in game two, 2-4. Last weekend, Ohio State traveled to Ann Arbor, Mich., to take on the No. 23 Wolverines. The Buckeyes took game one, but fell 1-2 in the series. OSU has claimed Big Ten series over Iowa, Michigan State and Indiana, but recorded series losses to Michigan and Northwestern. Ohio State is led by Sam Hackenbracht who holds a .400 batting average, tallying 45 hits, 40 RBIs and 13 home runs. Lexie Handley leads the Buckeyes in the circle with a 17-7 record and 2.52 ERA.

