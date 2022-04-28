LPD: Person scammed out of over 100K

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Police are investigating after a person was reportedly scammed out of $100,000 over social media.

LPD said that on Monday they launched a fraud investigation after a family member of a 64-year-old told them about a social media scam.

The police were told the 64-year-old befriended an unknown person on social media 10 months ago, and over the course of the relationship started sending money to the person.

Police say the total loss was over $100,000.

Once the family became aware, they called the police and the investigation was launched.

