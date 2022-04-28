Nebraska Navy veteran running in Lincoln Marathon for America’s heroes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Marathon is in just a few days on May 1, and before it starts 10/11 is highlighting a Nebraska Navy veteran training for the race.

According to Livestrong, roughly 0.01% of the world’s population complete a marathon each year. Sunday’s race is going to have a veteran running this Lincoln Marathon for a reason.

The last time Ron Roen ran a marathon was 24-years ago, fast forward to today and he’ll be back on the course running with a purpose.

“When it comes to running for veterans, there’s no possible way that I can put into words how thankful I am for their service,” Roen said.

Roen served in the United States Navy from 1987 to 2007 and now trains inside the field house on Offutt Air Force Base just outside of Omaha. “I have heard that I look like a U.S. flag walking around the track,” Roen said, “and that was very much a compliment.”

In November 2021, he completed a 21 mile salute, honoring our fallen heroes. “It’s just so important to me to walk 21 miles and just be grateful that I’m alive to do it,” Roen said.

He also completed a 22 mile tribute, the average number of veterans who commit suicide every day. “There is significant sacrifice that goes into representing the red white and blue,” Roen said, “There’s significant challenges that people face in representing the red white and blue.”

On Sunday, he’ll be back in Lincoln, running a marathon once again. This time he’ll be carrying an American flag for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

“Whenever I look at our flag and think about our flag, I think of sacrifices,” Roen said, “To carry the flag in my backpack symbolizes freedom that I can walk, freedom that I can present a flag.”

What might just be another marathon for some, will mean so much more for an American hero.

“Whether it requires walking, jogging or crawling, I will do what it takes,” Roen said, “Regardless of my condition I just want to finish.”

Roen is one of roughly 5,000 participants for the 2022 Lincoln Marathon. From his American flag shoes, to the backpack holding the American flag, this veteran will be crossing the finish line with pride.

