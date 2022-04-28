Advertisement

Nebraska State Patrol arrested state employee accused of sexual assault

(Gage County Jail)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska state employee has been arrested for sexual assault.

Allen Evans, 30, of Beatrice worked at the Beatrice State Development Center.

Evans is facing charges of first-degree sexual assault and tampering with evidence.

The arrest follows a report to the state patrol involving a patient and a staff member at the facility.

He is being held at the Gage County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash on 70th Street between Revere Lane and Badger Drive.
Victim identified in fatal crash in southeast Lincoln
LSO: Mom brings 5-year-old son to break into southwest Lancaster Co. business
State Sen. Rich Pahls served on Omaha City Council, representing Dist. 5, before he was elected...
Nebraskans pay tribute to State Sen. Rich Pahls
The Lancaster County Sherriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash on 70th Street south of Pine...
UPDATE: One person dead after fatal crash in southeast Lincoln
Vincent Nagel, 40, was arrested on several charges including attempted first degree murder in...
Grand Island man facing attempted murder charge in Monday’s shooting

Latest News

USHL Playoffs: Black Hawks vs Stars
USHL Playoffs: Black Hawks vs Stars
Golden Apple: Aurora teacher handles hardships with hugs
UNL for Ukraine
"UNL for Ukraine" hosted at Yia Yia's
Sarpy County officials report man drowned in lake near Chalco Hills
Russia’s war on Ukraine has been going on for two months now. One downtown Lincoln restaurant...
University and Yia Yia’s host “UNL for Ukraine”