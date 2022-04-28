New simulation center prepares nursing students for workforce

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Center for Nursing said the state could lose around 5,000 nurses by 2025.

But, CHI Health St. Elizabeth is trying to help solve that problem with a new, high-tech training center. The hands-on simulation center could help address shortages by better preparing nursing students for the workforce.

The hospital is teaming up with Purdue University Global School of Nursing, giving their students hands-on learning experiences.

“They can practice new skills in a stress-free situation,” Jenny Stachura, VP of Patient Care Services at CHI Health St. Elizabeth said.

The center has two mock hospital rooms. One room has child and adult mannequins that experience human-like symptoms, even bleeding. Another room has mom and baby mannequins to train students on labor and delivery.

“That really enables the student and learner the opportunity to feel comfortable from a hands-on perspective and have that confidence as a learner when you’re getting ready to learn something new prior to going out to working with patients,”said Melissa Burdi, Dean of Purdue University Global School of Nursing.

She said the new lab can solve challenges with patient care and address the nursing shortage. Students learn more than just nursing skills.

“It’s also an opportunity to elaborate, develop, refine and improve softer professional skills such as communication, conflict resolution, and learning to work as a team,” Burdi said.

Each of the rooms have tablets that help control the mannequins. There is also a control room with cameras for instructors to watch students as they provide care.

“It’s so exciting to see where the future of medicine is going and how we’re utilizing technology and innovation to get us to that level of excellence in our facility,” Stachura said.

Current nurses at the hospital will also use the simulation center. CHI Health and the school hope other providers like paramedics can use the center for training in the future.

