Omaha Police investigate fatal crash involving Metro bus

(MGN)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are in an ongoing investigation of a fatal crash Thursday morning.

Officers responded to 30th & Ames for a personal injury crash and found out a Chevy Impala ran into the back of a Metro bus that was stopped according to the release.

The driver of the Chevy was taken to UNMC by Omaha Fire with CPR in progress and was later pronounced dead. The driver is identified as Shane Houston, 42.

It’s reported there are no injuries to the two riders and two employees on the bus.

