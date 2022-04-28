Sarpy County officials report man drowned in lake near Chalco Hills

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials from Sarpy County confirmed Wednesday night that a man drowned in a lake by the Chalco Hills area.

According to the release, the 27-year-old man was able to be pulled out from the water after being submerged when witnesses say they heard a man call for help near the north end of Wehrspann Lake and saw a capsized canoe.

He was taken to Lakeside hospital by Omaha fire and was pronounced dead.

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday with help from Omaha Fire & Rescue, Papillion Fire & Rescue, and the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue Team.

