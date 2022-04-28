Showers and thunderstorms possible Thursday and Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A stationary front across Nebraska as well as an upper level disturbance will bring clouds and the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Thursday night. A few isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible. On Friday, the upper level trough will begin to move out of the Rockies bringing a good chance for showers and thunderstorms during the day and especially Friday evening and Friday night. Colder, windy conditions on Saturday with scattered showers still possible.

A marginal risk for severe weather on Friday for much of Nebraska. This means a few isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening.

Isolated severe thunderstorms possible Thursday afternoon and evening. Large hail and damaging winds the main threats. (1011 Weather)

Mix of clouds and sunshine for Thursday with a few isolated showers and t’storms possible this morning. The better chance for showers and t’storms will be late this afternoon and evening.

Warm temperatures expected Thursday for most of Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy Thursday night with scattered thunderstorms possible. Lows in the mid 50s with southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Mild temperatures Thursday night. (1011 Weather)

There will be a better chance of severe weather Friday afternoon and Friday night.

Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible for much of Nebraska Friday afternoon and Friday night. Large hail damaging winds will be the main threats. A few isolated tornadoes possible in far southeast Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy skies on Friday with showers and thunderstorms likely, especially late Friday afternoon and evening. Highs in the Lincoln area will be in the lower 70s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Warmest temperatures will be in southern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Showers and thunderstorms will continue Friday night into early Saturday morning. Mostly cloudy, windy and much cooler on Saturday with scattered showers possible. Highs in the mid 50s with a west-northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

Much colder and windy on Saturday. (1011 Weather)

Sunday will not be as windy, but it will still be breezy and cool. Highs will be in the lower 60s. The below average temperatures will continue into the middle of next week with scattered showers on Monday and then again Wednesday.

It will be a cool and blustery weekend with showers on Saturday. More rain chances on Monday and Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

