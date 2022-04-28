Advertisement

Stars lose in overtime, eliminated from Clark Cup Playoffs

Highlights of the Lincoln Stars' 5-4 overtime loss to Waterloo.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Stars led Waterloo by two goals with less than 3 minutes remaining on Wednesday night. But the Black Hawks came storming back to end the Stars’ season in the first round of the Clark Cup playoffs.

Waterloo forward Connor Brown scored twice in a 59-second span forcing the game into overtime. Brown struck again in sudden-death overtime with a goal 81-seconds into the extra period. The goal left Stars players and fans in shock at the Ice Box.

Killian Kiecker-Olson had a pair of goals for the Stars. Noah Laba and Lucas Wahlin, who had more than 30 goals during the regular season, also scored.

