Thursday Forecast: Mild with rain possible

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Above average temperatures will continue Thursday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms too. Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday. The weekend looks cooler with more rain possible for at least half of it.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy and a bit breezy with winds 8 to 18 mph and gusts to 25 mph. High temperatures should be mainly in the low 70s to low 80s. There is a 20 to 30% chance of isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning through mid-afternoon. From late afternoon and into the evening, the chance of rain increases a bit. Some isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in Western Nebraska and the panhandle as well as part of Northern Kansas. The main threats would be large hail and damaging winds.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Thursday Storm Prediction Center Outlook (KOLN)

A better chance of showers and thunderstorms is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday as a low pressure system, warm front and cold front move through the region. Some storms on Friday, especially late afternoon and into the evening, could be severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. A few isolated tornadoes are possible too. High temperatures on Friday should be mainly in the 60s and 70. It is going to be breezy with wind speeds 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. Showers and maybe a few lingering thunderstorms are possible Saturday. It is going to be cooler with highs mainly in the 40s and 50s. It will feel even colder considering it is going to be windy too with wind speeds 20 to 30 mph and gusts to 45 mph.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Friday Storm Prediction Center Outlook (KOLN)

Below average temperatures remain in the forecast for Sunday and the first half of next week. There are more chances for showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms too. Sunday will likely be breezy. A few days next week look to be breezy as well.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

