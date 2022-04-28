Advertisement

Thursday Forecast: Mild with rain possible

Mild with Rain Possible Thursday
By Brandon Rector
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Above average temperatures will continue Thursday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms too. Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday. The weekend looks cooler with more rain possible for at least half of it.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy and a bit breezy with winds 8 to 18 mph and gusts to 25 mph. High temperatures should be mainly in the low 70s to low 80s. There is a 20 to 30% chance of isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning through mid-afternoon. From late afternoon and into the evening, the chance of rain increases a bit. Some isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in Western Nebraska and the panhandle as well as part of Northern Kansas. The main threats would be large hail and damaging winds.

Thursday High Temperatures
Thursday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Thursday Storm Prediction Center Outlook
Thursday Storm Prediction Center Outlook(KOLN)

A better chance of showers and thunderstorms is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday as a low pressure system, warm front and cold front move through the region. Some storms on Friday, especially late afternoon and into the evening, could be severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. A few isolated tornadoes are possible too. High temperatures on Friday should be mainly in the 60s and 70. It is going to be breezy with wind speeds 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. Showers and maybe a few lingering thunderstorms are possible Saturday. It is going to be cooler with highs mainly in the 40s and 50s. It will feel even colder considering it is going to be windy too with wind speeds 20 to 30 mph and gusts to 45 mph.

Friday High Temperatures
Friday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Friday Storm Prediction Center Outlook
Friday Storm Prediction Center Outlook(KOLN)

Below average temperatures remain in the forecast for Sunday and the first half of next week. There are more chances for showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms too. Sunday will likely be breezy. A few days next week look to be breezy as well.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash on 70th Street between Revere Lane and Badger Drive.
Victim identified in fatal crash in southeast Lincoln
The Lancaster County Sherriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash on 70th Street south of Pine...
UPDATE: One person dead after fatal crash in southeast Lincoln
LSO: Mom brings 5-year-old son to break into southwest Lancaster Co. business
Akana enters transfer portal
Akana to leave Nebraska volleyball, enters transfer portal
Omaha-area soccer coach pleads no contest to attempted child enticement

Latest News

Warm and breezy.
Breezy and warm with thunderstorms possible late Wednesday
Brad's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Wednesday Forecast
Brad's Wednesday Forecast
Lows Tuesday Morning
Wednesday Forecast: A warmer wind starts blowin’...