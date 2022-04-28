Trump organization announces additional Nebraska rally speakers
GREENWOOD, Neb. (WOWT) - Organizers for former President Trump’s “Save America” rally announced additional speakers for Friday’s event.
Event organizers had already announced Charles Herbster, endorsed by Trump in October, would be a featured speaker at the event. The Republican candidate for governor of Nebraska has made headlines in recent weeks after filing a defamation lawsuit against Nebraska State Sen. Julie Slama following accusations from her and several other unidentified women; Slama countersued on Monday.
Calling Trump “my good friend,” Herbster tweeted a video of the preparations underway Thursday for Trump’s rally.
In addition to Herbster, slated to speak at 5 p.m., Thursday’s list of “special guest speakers” also included Kellyanne Conway, who was in attendance when Herbster announced his candidacy last April; Mike Lindell, inventor and CEO of My Pillow; as well as the chairman of CPAC and the producer of a conspiracy film blaming Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for Trump’s failed re-election who also serves as the president of Citizens United.
The event is being held at the I-80 Speedway near Greenwood, Neb., located about 36 miles southwest of Omaha.
Parking for the event will be available starting at 8 a.m.; the event venue opens at 3 p.m.
Trump is slated to begin speaking at 8 p.m.
General admission registration is available online via donaldtrump.com.
