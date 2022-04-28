Advertisement

WATCH: Papillion-La Vista coach saves choking student

Quick action from a cafeteria supervisor saved the life of a choking student at Papillion-La...
Quick action from a cafeteria supervisor saved the life of a choking student at Papillion-La Vista High School earlier this week. (Courtesy image)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Quick action from a cafeteria supervisor saved the life of a choking student at Papillion-La Vista High School earlier this week.

Security footage from the school, taken Tuesday, shows a fellow student getting the attention of Joel Hueser, a coach at Papillion-La Vista South High School, alerting him to the student choking during a school lunch hour. Hueser can be seen performing the Heimlich maneuver on the seated student, before pulling him out of his seat to better perform the life-saving technique.

INFO: What to do if you see someone choking

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD: Person scammed out of over $100K
The scene of a motorcycle crash, just east of 56th & O, as seen from a City of Lincoln traffic...
LPD investigating motorcycle crash near 56th & O
Nebraska judge dismisses lawsuit by Big Red Keno over rights to develop casino in Lincoln
Cass County, Nebraska Sheriff
Fatigue may be a factor in fiery semi crash in eastern Nebraska
Sarpy County officials report man drowned in lake near Chalco Hills

Latest News

On April 30 and May 1, Monster Jam makes it’s return to Lincoln for the first time since 2019.
Monster Jam back in Lincoln at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Luke Combs coming to Omaha in October
Two chances to see Luke Combs in Omaha
Highway 81 south of Platte Center, NE. Nebraska State Patrol
Highway 81 closed in Platte County after heavy rainfall
Monster Jam back in Lincoln at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Monster Jam back in Lincoln at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Healthy Kids Day
Healthy Kids Day this Saturday at the Copple Family YMCA