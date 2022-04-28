WATCH: Papillion-La Vista coach saves choking student

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Quick action from a cafeteria supervisor saved the life of a choking student at Papillion-La Vista High School earlier this week.

Security footage from the school, taken Tuesday, shows a fellow student getting the attention of Joel Hueser, a coach at Papillion-La Vista South High School, alerting him to the student choking during a school lunch hour. Hueser can be seen performing the Heimlich maneuver on the seated student, before pulling him out of his seat to better perform the life-saving technique.

