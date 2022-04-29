2022 NFL Draft coverage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2022 NFL Draft kicked off Thursday night. More picks will be made and a list of Nebraska Huskers could hear their names called with the second round starting on Friday. Here are the Huskers who could hear their name called during the draft.

Cam Jurgens went a round earlier than projected. Jurgens was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round with the 51st pick. Cam Taylor-Britt is expected to go in the third round and is waiting for his name to be called.

JoJo Domann and Samori Toure could come in later rounds.

Other Husker hopefuls that should find a team either as a draftee or free agent includes: Austin Allen, Damion Daniels, Marquel Dismuke, Ben Stille and Deontai Williams.

Former Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson was selected in the 2nd round by the New York Giants, 43rd overall pick. Robinson was among the Huskers’ top offensive playmakers over his last two seasons with the program. He scored 7 touchdowns, while totalling nearly 1,500 yards of offense. He led the Huskers in receptions and receiving yardage as a sophomore.

