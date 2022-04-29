Advertisement

2022 NFL Draft coverage

2022 NFL Draft
2022 NFL Draft(John Locher | AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2022 NFL Draft kicked off Thursday night. More picks will be made and a list of Nebraska Huskers could hear their names called with the second round starting on Friday. Here are the Huskers who could hear their name called during the draft.

Cam Jurgens went a round earlier than projected. Jurgens was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round with the 51st pick. Cam Taylor-Britt is expected to go in the third round and is waiting for his name to be called.

JoJo Domann and Samori Toure could come in later rounds.

Other Husker hopefuls that should find a team either as a draftee or free agent includes: Austin Allen, Damion Daniels, Marquel Dismuke, Ben Stille and Deontai Williams.

Former Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson was selected in the 2nd round by the New York Giants, 43rd overall pick. Robinson was among the Huskers’ top offensive playmakers over his last two seasons with the program. He scored 7 touchdowns, while totalling nearly 1,500 yards of offense. He led the Huskers in receptions and receiving yardage as a sophomore.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80 Speedway in Greenwood is the site of former President Donald Trump's Save America Rally on...
Trump’s rally in Nebraska postponed due to severe weather threat
The scene of a motorcycle crash, just east of 56th & O, as seen from a City of Lincoln traffic...
LPD investigating motorcycle crash near 56th & O
Photo taken April 28, 2022 in Platte Center, Nebraska. The street light in the distance is...
Highway 81 closed in Platte County after heavy rainfall
Moderate risk for severe weather in south central and southeastern Nebraska. Widespread severe...
Weather Alert Day: Severe Thunderstorms Likely Friday
LPD: Person scammed out of over $100K

Latest News

The Nebraska softball team starts preseason practice outdoors at Bowlin Stadium.
Nebraska softball drops game one to Buckeyes
Nebraska baseball drops first game in series against Iowa
Huskers edged by Iowa in pitchers’ dual
Redshirt Freshman Jace Piatkowski entered the transfer portal Friday. Piatkowski joined the...
Jace Piatkowski enters transfer portal
In a tough defensive battle, the Nebraska softball team (24-9, 4-0 Big Ten) claimed its ninth...
Huskers seek to reclaim first place during 3-game series at Ohio St.