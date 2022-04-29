Chief Engler marks one year leading Lincoln Fire & Rescue

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday, April 29th marks one year for Dave Engler as Chief of Lincoln Fire & Rescue, and as he’ll tell you, it’s been a very busy, eventful one.

Aside from the amount of calls the department has been getting, Engler says a long list of improvements to LFR have been in the works. He adds that many of those changes will roll in as 2022 progresses.

“We’ve been able to accomplish a lot of things in [this past] year,” said Chief Engler. “One of them is recruitment. We’ve been able to get our numbers up in terms of firefighters, and we’re still working in that direction.”

Engler says it’s been a challenge, but they’re staying the course and continuing to work on adding more personnel to the department.

Station facilities and vehicles have been another area Engler has worked to improve.

“And now we’ve been working on a plan to get them up to where they need to be for our crews,” Engler said.

One of those facilities is Fire Station 8 at 17th & Van Dorn.

“We’ve got some really good work being done to prepare for that {redevelopment]. I think we’re on track to open it up around May of 2024, if everything works right,” Engler said.

Department apparatus (fire trucks, engines, ambulances, and other vehicles) is also getting an upgrade. Different stations over the next few months will see new vehicles brought in, with older ones being moves around, and even older ones being retired.

Engler says LFR will be getting two new fire engines, two new ladder trucks, a new ambulance, and a grass rig – the first new grass rig LFR has had in decades.

“One of things we’re seeing across the city is more brush-type fires,” Engler said. “They’re definitely a threat to structures and such, and so we want to make sure we have the right equipment to take care of those types of incidents.”

Continuous, across-the-board improvements to LFR is something Engler has prioritized and worked to achieve.

“We’re improving not only the operations, but also the equipment in the fire department.” Engler said. “What I like to say is: we want to be a destination fire department for good firefighters and paramedics to come to and work at.”

Engler says none of these improvements would be possible without the strong support from Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln City Council.

“The mayor and city council has done an excellent job of proving us with the resources to update the fleet and make it better,” Engler said. “They’re also very committed to this on an ongoing process. With public safety being a priority, they’ve been great advocates in insuring that we have the equipment and resources that we need to do a good job.”

Engler also sang the praises of those currently serving LFR, from support staff to those on the front lines.

“Our call volume just shot up over the last year, and our personnel met the challenges,” Engler said. He added that there were roughly 25 cardiac arrest saves in the last year, as well as a number of lives and property saved from various fires.

“That’s what I’m most proud of – it’s not anything I’ve necessarily accomplished, but it’s more so just being able to give our personnel the resources for them to go out and do the great work that they do.”

