Court documents: Officer charged after 65-year-old pedestrian hit and killed

SEATTLE (KING) – A 33-year-old police officer is facing charges after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Washington state.

The crash data recorder of the off-duty officer’s car shows he was driving 85 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone moments before the accident.

The accident happened April 23 around 10:30 p.m. when the officer’s speeding Mercedes struck Clifford Jones, according to court documents.

Jones’s daughter, Miranda Hartman, said her father was her best friend and protector.

“It’s been hard. It’s been very hard,” she said, “We’re doing the best that we can. He’s going to be missed by a lot of people.”

Hartman said her father was a retired Marine. He attended college in Edmonds, Washington, and had two daughters and seven grandchildren.

He was 65 years old and went by the nickname “Rooster.”

“I thought he was like 33, 34,” Hartman said. “He had a young heart, a young soul, that’s for sure.”

Charging documents say the driver of the car that killed Jones was Michael Smith, an officer with the Auburn Police Department since January 2021.

The records say Smith was heading north on 15th Avenue at a high speed, when he tried to make a right turn onto a side street.

Along the way, Jones was struck and killed.

Smith’s car went over a grassy embankment and collided with three mailboxes, according to the documents.

The documents say Smith told responding officers he had alcohol at a Mariners game that night but declined a field sobriety test.

Officers on the scene noted that Smith “was obviously impaired from alcohol.”

“I just hope justice is served the way it should be on this Michael Smith,” Hartman said.

This wasn’t the only scene involving Smith. Charging records revealed that shortly before this accident, Smith had hit the back of a taxi cab.

Prosecutors say that when Smith got out of the car after the collision, he “appeared angry, opening the front passenger door and attempted to grab the driver out of the vehicle through the passenger’s side.”

That incident was an added shock to Hartman.

“Him trying to assault that man was absolutely not OK,” she said. “He should have known better, you know, he’s here to serve and protect, but yet he was the bad guy this time.”

Smith was ordered to submit a blood test after the accident, but the results are not in yet.

He’s currently out of jail on bond and scheduled to be arraigned on vehicular manslaughter and other charges May 11.

He has been placed on administrative leave from the police force.

