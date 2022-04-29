Advertisement

LPD investigating motorcycle crash near 56th & O

The scene of a motorcycle crash, just east of 56th & O, as seen from a City of Lincoln traffic...
The scene of a motorcycle crash, just east of 56th & O, as seen from a City of Lincoln traffic camera.(LTU)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a crash in east-central Lincoln.

It happened just after 8 p.m., east of 56th and O Streets. A motorcycle appeared to be involved, as police were seen looking over it well east of the intersection.

LPD shutting down eastbound O Street during a motorcycle crash investigation.
LPD shutting down eastbound O Street during a motorcycle crash investigation.(LTU)

One person has been hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries is unknown right now. It’s also unknown what caused the crash and how many other vehicles were involved.

Authorities had eastbound O street shut down for over 90 minutes while they worked to clean up the scene. It has since reopened.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash on 70th Street between Revere Lane and Badger Drive.
Victim identified in fatal crash in southeast Lincoln
LSO says a woman brought one of her 5-year-old sons when she broke into a business and caused...
LSO: Mom brings 5-year-old son to break into southwest Lancaster Co. business
State Sen. Rich Pahls served on Omaha City Council, representing Dist. 5, before he was elected...
Nebraskans pay tribute to State Sen. Rich Pahls
The Lancaster County Sherriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash on 70th Street south of Pine...
UPDATE: One person dead after fatal crash in southeast Lincoln
Vincent Nagel, 40, was arrested on several charges including attempted first degree murder in...
Grand Island man facing attempted murder charge in Monday’s shooting

Latest News

DHHS sends advisory for Lyme disease in Nebraska
DHHS sends advisory for Lyme disease in Nebraska
For the first time ever, the bacteria that causes the disease has been found in a tick in...
Nebraska DHHS staying ahead of Lyme disease as potential increases
A First National Bank of Omaha branch near 168th Street and West Maple Road was robbed Thursday...
UPDATE: Police share suspect description, photos following bank robbery in northwest Omaha
Storm Prediction Center Outlook Friday
Showers and thunderstorms possible Friday