LPD investigating motorcycle crash near 56th & O

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a crash in east-central Lincoln.

It happened just after 8 p.m., east of 56th and O Streets. A motorcycle appeared to be involved, as police were seen looking over it well east of the intersection.

LPD shutting down eastbound O Street during a motorcycle crash investigation. (LTU)

One person has been hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries is unknown right now. It’s also unknown what caused the crash and how many other vehicles were involved.

Authorities had eastbound O street shut down for over 90 minutes while they worked to clean up the scene. It has since reopened.

