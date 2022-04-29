Weather Alert Day: Thunderstorms likely Friday, some will be severe

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A complex spring storm system will be responsible for a significant severe weather threat Friday-into-Friday night.

Thunderstorms capable of producing up-to-2.5″ diameter hail, 65-to-75 mph wind gusts or higher. Tornadoes will be possible as low pressure, attendant frontal boundaries as well as directional-and-speed shear in our winds aloft slides across parts of Nebraska. Areas of heavy rain will also be possible with the strongest storms. The most likely time period for this thunderstorm development is from mid-afternoon through late-evening Friday. Or from approximately 3:00 pm through 10:00 pm for much of the region. Please stay tuned to the latest forecast details and have a plan in place if severe weather threatens your area on Friday and Friday night.

Severe Weather Outlook - Friday (KOLN)

Skycast - Friday 9pm Representation (KOLN)

The severe threat with this latest storm system should have diminished by midnight as it lifts to the north and east. Weather conditions on Saturday will be significantly different...with a very windy and much cooler day expected. Periods of rain will also be possible ...but no severe weather is anticipated at this time. The most significant weather feature on Saturday is expected to be the wind...sustained at 25-to-45 mph out of the west-northwest...with gusts 45-to-65 mph still possible. Sunday weather conditions look nicer...but it will still be breezy with northwest winds gusting at 25-to-35 mph under mostly sunny skies.

Saturday Wind Gusts - Noon (KOLN)

Lows tonight will fall mainly into the upper 30s-to-upper 40s.

Saturday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Saturday will range from the 40s...to the 50s...and even some 60s...with the warmer readings in the southwest part of the state.

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Lows tomorrow night cool back into the low 30s-to-low 40s.

Sunday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Sunday will primarily range from the upper 50s-to-upper 60s...with a few lower 70s possible along the Nebraska-Kansas border.

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

Our latest 7-Day Outlook keeps us “cool-and-wet” for much of next week...with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s...and several additional rain chances. Our “average” high temperature in Lincoln hits 70° early next week...and we won’t probably be seeing that.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

