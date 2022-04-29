Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are plenty of activities to check out this weekend in Lincoln in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Jurassic Quest 2022

Tricera-STOP what you’re doing! Jurassic Quest is roaring into Lincoln! Jurassic Quest is the world’s largest, most popular dino event with unique and exciting experiences for the whole family. Observe the herd of life size animatronic dinosaurs including Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, T-Rex and an incredible 50-foot long Megalodon.

Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; See website for tickets

2022 Great Plains Game Festival

Great Plains Game Fest is a three-day board gaming event. It features tabletop gaming, a gaming library of over 1,000 games, food trucks, board game designers and vendors from around the country, prizes and giveaways. This event hosts approximately 500 attendees from Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.

Friday 10 a.m. to 1:30 a.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Prices on website

Discovery Hike - Spring Sightings

Enjoy a guided hike at the Nature Center. You’ll explore the woodlands and wetlands looking for signs of spring and the changing season. Remember to dress for the weather. Register by April 28, as space is limited. Sightings made during the Spring Sightings Hike will be recorded as part of the City Nature Challenge.

Friday 2-3:30 p.m.; $5

2022 Junior Roller Derby Spring Brawl

Come watch some amazing junior roller derby teams compete against each other in a round-robin tournament hosted by No Coast Junior Derby. There will be eight action-packed games.

Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m.; Day pass: $8, weekend pass: $15

2022 Lincoln Marathon & Half Marathon

Come out and be a part of the 45th Annual Lincoln Marathon! Show your support thousands of runners as they hit the streets of Lincoln. There are plenty of spots along the course for you to cheer them on.

Sunday 6:55 a.m.; Free for spectators

