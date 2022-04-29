Advertisement

Highway 81 closed in Platte County after heavy rainfall

(10/11 NOW)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Highway 81 in Platte County is closed following heavy rainfall Thursday night.

According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s 511 page, the highway is closed from State Highway 91 to State Highway 22 due to flooding.

There’s no word from any authorities in Platte County about any other impacts the heavy rainfall may have had in the area.

Drivers should avoid the area and not try to get through flooded roads.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for a large portion of Platte County and the southern half of Madison County. NWS says anywhere from four to seven inches of rain has fallen across that area.

