Jace Piatkowski enters transfer portal

By Brandon Mueting
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Redshirt Freshman Jace Piatkowski entered the transfer portal Friday. Piatkowski joined the Huskers roster as a walk-on for the 2019 season.

A majority of Piatkowski’s playing time came in the COVID season where he played ten games and 18 minutes. He averaged 0.4 points a game and scored a total of four points. In his most recent season, he was plagued with injuries and did not appear in any games for the Huskers.

Jace is the son of Eric Piatkowski who played for the Huskers in the 90s.

