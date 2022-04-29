Advertisement

Millions of bees used in pollination die in airline shipping

Georgia beekeepers scrambled to save dying bees at the Atlanta airport. (Source: WSB/Airbnb/Edward Morgan/Metro Atlanta Beekeepers Association/Facebook/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A shipment of honeybees bound from California to Alaska died after an airline re-routed them through Atlanta, then left them to sit on the tarmac during hot weather.

Delta Air Lines said Friday it is making changes to prevent a repeat of what happened last weekend.

About 5 million honeybees were being shipped to Sarah McElrea, a beekeeper and distributor in Anchorage, Alaska.

The crates holding the bees didn’t fit on the plane that was supposed to take them from Sacramento, California, to Anchorage via Seattle.

Instead they were sent to Atlanta, where they arrived too late to make an Anchorage-bound flight.

By the time an Atlanta beekeeper went to check on them, most of the bees were dead.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a motorcycle crash, just east of 56th & O, as seen from a City of Lincoln traffic...
LPD investigating motorcycle crash near 56th & O
LPD: Person scammed out of over $100K
Nebraska judge dismisses lawsuit by Big Red Keno over rights to develop casino in Lincoln
Highway 81 south of Platte Center, NE. Nebraska State Patrol
Highway 81 closed in Platte County after heavy rainfall
Cass County, Nebraska Sheriff
Fatigue may be a factor in fiery semi crash in eastern Nebraska

Latest News

Amanda Eyman of Wisconsin has accepted a plea deal after being accused of offering a child to a...
Woman accused of sex trafficking child for drugs and money accepts plea deal
Rex was reunited with his owner more than a decade after being stolen.
Dog stolen over a decade ago reunited with its owner
Rex was reunited with his owner more than a decade after being stolen.
Dog stolen over a decade ago reunited with its owner
FILE PHOTO - A whistleblower alerted the FDA to alleged safety lapses at a baby formula plant...
Whistleblower told FDA about baby formula issues months before recall, complaint says