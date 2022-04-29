Advertisement

Monster Jam back in Lincoln at Pinnacle Bank Arena

On April 30 and May 1, Monster Jam makes it’s return to Lincoln for the first time since 2019.
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On April 30 and May 1, Monster Jam makes it’s return to Lincoln for the first time since 2019. There are two shows on Saturday, April 30 and one show on May 1.

One driver, Elvis Lainez, will be driving his El Toro Loco truck in Lincoln for the first time.

“We’re able to go to so many different cities that I never thought that I’d be able to go to and one of them is Lincoln, Nebraska,” Lainez said, “Winning races is cool and all but when I get to go to a city and hear from a fan ‘we watched you at the Monster Jam and you are our favorite truck’, that’s the coolest thing about it.”

Monster Jam is celebrating it’s 30th year this year. You can still purchase tickets for all three shows on their website.

