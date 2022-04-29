Nebraska DHHS staying ahead of Lyme disease as potential increases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services wants to stay ahead of Lyme disease. For the first time ever, the bacteria that causes the disease has been found in a tick in eastern Nebraska. Experts said the full extent of the health risk is still unknown.

DHHS claims it’s unlikely that Lyme disease will become common in the state, but they’re still ramping up efforts to keep a closer eye on the tick population.

Tick season typically doesn’t peak until June. Because of a milder winter, experts say you might see them more often, especially in high grass lands and wooded areas.

“It’s important to remember that even though it’s really warm right now ticks are actually active all year round,” said Kait Chapman, UNL’s Extension Urban Entomologist. “If it’s a above freezing and you’re spending time outdoors you might encounter a tick.”

There are three types of ticks in Nebraska; the black legged tick, American dog tick and lone star tick. The black legged tick has black legs and can carry Lyme disease. The American dog is medium brown in color with some white markings. The lone star tick has a white spot.

So far, black legged ticks have been found in Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders and now Thurston counties. In 2021 black legged ticks that tested positive for the bacteria that causes Lyme disease were discovered in Thurston County - a first for the state.

“Good news is we haven’t found populations here in Lancaster County,” Chapman said. “They have been found in four other eastern Nebraska counties, so it’s really important to stay vigilant.”

Last year in Nebraska, there were nine suspected cases of Lyme disease with six confirmed.

Experts said there is misinformation about removing ticks. There’s no need to burn or twist them. You just need tweezers and to pull the tick straight off the skin.

“What black legged ticks and Lyme disease research has shown is that it takes 36 hours to be successful in transmitting disease for it to be actively feeding,” Chapman said. “The sooner you can get the tick off of you, the better.”

Experts said it’s important to get a tick off of you and your pets, but it’s also important to get them identified to see which diseases they carry. There is an app called Eye Naturalist where you can upload pictures and the people at the UNL Extension can help with identification.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.