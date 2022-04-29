Reward for information on killing of bald eagle in Seward County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s office is working with Nebraska Game and Parks to help find the individual/individuals responsible for the illegal shooting of a nesting female American bald eagle near Garland, Neb.

There is a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

You can send tips to Dina Barta, Nebraska Conservation Officer at 402-890-6463 or dina.barta@nebraska.gov.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Seward County Crime Stoppers at 402-643-3334.

Seward County Sheriff is looking for the party responsible for illegal shooting of American Bald Eagle. (Seward County Sheriff Facebook)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.