Advertisement

Reward for information on killing of bald eagle in Seward County

Seward County Sheriff is looking for the party responsible for illegal shooting of American...
Seward County Sheriff is looking for the party responsible for illegal shooting of American Bald Eagle.(Seward County Sheriff Facebook)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s office is working with Nebraska Game and Parks to help find the individual/individuals responsible for the illegal shooting of a nesting female American bald eagle near Garland, Neb.

There is a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

You can send tips to Dina Barta, Nebraska Conservation Officer at 402-890-6463 or dina.barta@nebraska.gov.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Seward County Crime Stoppers at 402-643-3334.

Seward County Sheriff is looking for the party responsible for illegal shooting of American...
Seward County Sheriff is looking for the party responsible for illegal shooting of American Bald Eagle.(Seward County Sheriff Facebook)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a motorcycle crash, just east of 56th & O, as seen from a City of Lincoln traffic...
LPD investigating motorcycle crash near 56th & O
Highway 81 south of Platte Center, NE. Nebraska State Patrol
Highway 81 closed in Platte County after heavy rainfall
LPD: Person scammed out of over $100K
Nebraska judge dismisses lawsuit by Big Red Keno over rights to develop casino in Lincoln
Moderate risk for severe weather in south central and southeastern Nebraska. Widespread severe...
Weather Alert Day: Severe Thunderstorms Likely Friday

Latest News

Omaha woman accused of molesting young drill team members pleads no contest
Severe Weather Outlook - Friday
Weather Alert Day: Thunderstorms likely Friday, some will be severe
Friday, April 29, 2022 is a 10/11 Weather Alert Day for Severe Storms.
Lancaster County under Tornado Watch
I-80 Speedway in Greenwood is the site of former President Donald Trump's Save America Rally on...
Trump’s rally in Nebraska postponed due to severe weather threat