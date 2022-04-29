Severe Thunderstorms Possible Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong system will begin to move across the Central Plains Friday triggering showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe with large hail, damaging winds of 60 mph or higher and even a few tornadoes possible. The severe thunderstorms will most likely develop late this afternoon and continue into Friday evening.

Numerous severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers and t’storms possible this morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon and evening with severe thunderstorms possible. Highs in the lower 70s with a southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Warmest temperatures will be in southern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this evening with some of the storms becoming severe. Scattered showers after midnight and windy. Lows in the upper 40s with a west wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Colder temperatures expected Friday night. (1011 Weather)

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, windy and much cooler. Scattered showers will be possible, especially in the morning. High temperatures will only be in the mid 50s along with a west-northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Cool and windy Saturday (1011 Weather)

Partly sunny, breezy and not as cool on Sunday. Highs in the mid 60s with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph and gusts to around 30 mph.

Still breezy on Sunday, but not as cool. (1011 Weather)

Next week looks cooler than average with several rain chances.

Cool temperatures expected Saturday through Thursday of next week. (1011 Weather)

