Showers and thunderstorms possible Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong low pressure will move into the area Friday providing another chance of showers and thunderstorms to end the work week. Some storms could be severe, especially late afternoon and into the evening. More rain and cooler temperatures are possible this weekend. The active weather pattern looks to continue into next week.

The best chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday morning should be in Northern Nebraska as a line of storms continues to move east after developing in the panhandle along a surface trough. Some of these storms could be severe. While a stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out during the morning through mid-afternoon in Southern and Eastern Nebraska as well as Northern Kansas, the better chance of rain develops around 4 to 6pm and continues through evening Friday. Some storms could be severe in Central and Eastern Nebraska as well as North Central and Northeast Kansas. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible. High temperatures look to range from the low 60s to low 80s across the area Friday afternoon. It should be breezy with wind speeds 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph.

Storm Prediction Center Outlook Friday (KOLN)

Severe Weather Risk Definitions (KOLN)

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The strong low pressure system will move slowly east-northeast through the region this weekend. Showers and maybe a few thunderstorms will be possible Saturday. The chance of rain is much smaller for the second half of the weekend. Saturday should be windy with west-northwest winds at 20 to 40 mph and gusts to 65 mph. As of Thursday evening, there is a High Wind Watch in effect for Central and Western Nebraska as well the panhandle late Friday night to late Saturday night. Sunday looks to be breezy with winds 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. High temperatures will be below average for much of the area Saturday and Sunday.

High Wind Watch late Friday night to late Saturday night (KOLN)

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

More showers and maybe a some thunderstorms will be possible at times next week. For now, the best chances look to be Monday and Wednesday. Temperatures will likely remain below average.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

