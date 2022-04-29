Supporters gathering in Greenwood for Trump’s Save America Rally

GREENWOOD, Neb. (KOLN) - Despite the threat of severe weather, former President Donald Trump’s Save America Rally is still set for Friday at the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood.

Gates don’t open until 3 p.m. but parking lots opened at 8 a.m. and supporters began gathering tailgate-style.

Speakers will take the stage at 5 p.m. ahead of Trump, who is slated to begin speaking at 8 p.m.

Nebraska Republican Gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster is listed as a special guest speaker. Trump announced his endorsement for Herbster in October.

The list of special guest speakers includes Kellyanne Conway, Mike Lindell, inventor and CEO of My Pillow; as well as the chairman of CPAC and the producer of a conspiracy film blaming Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for Trump’s failed re-election who also serves as the president of Citizens United.

There are people starting to gather near I-80 speedway. Gates don’t open until 3, but people could park as soon as 8 this morning. So far no huge crowds. pic.twitter.com/eR2NIQZtji — Bayley Bischof 1011 NOW (@bayleybischof) April 29, 2022

I did ask a member of the Trump rally team here at I-80 and they wouldn’t say anything on the record regarding the risk for severe weather. Projections show it’ll hit right when speakers start at 5. https://t.co/IVp4hUdiqH — Bayley Bischof 1011 NOW (@bayleybischof) April 29, 2022

This is the set up for the Trump rally featuring @CWHerbster near I-80 Speedway in Greenwood. pic.twitter.com/HrpI7mzlJN — Bayley Bischof 1011 NOW (@bayleybischof) April 29, 2022

