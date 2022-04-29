Supporters gathering in Greenwood for Trump’s Save America Rally

Advertisement

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, Neb. (KOLN) - Despite the threat of severe weather, former President Donald Trump’s Save America Rally is still set for Friday at the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood.

Gates don’t open until 3 p.m. but parking lots opened at 8 a.m. and supporters began gathering tailgate-style.

Speakers will take the stage at 5 p.m. ahead of Trump, who is slated to begin speaking at 8 p.m.

Nebraska Republican Gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster is listed as a special guest speaker. Trump announced his endorsement for Herbster in October.

The list of special guest speakers includes Kellyanne Conway, Mike Lindell, inventor and CEO of My Pillow; as well as the chairman of CPAC and the producer of a conspiracy film blaming Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for Trump’s failed re-election who also serves as the president of Citizens United.

