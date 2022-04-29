Advertisement

Two chances to see Luke Combs in Omaha

Luke Combs coming to Omaha in October(tcw-wafb)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fans of country superstar Luke Combs will have two chances to see him in concert in Omaha this fall.

On Friday, Combs announced he is taking his “Middle of Somewhere Tour” to the middle of the country with October 28 and 29 stops at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year will make tickets available starting May 4 at 9 a.m. for members of Combs’ official fan club, The Bootleggers.

Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. May 5 until 10 p.m. that evening online.

The rest of us can get tickets starting at 10 a.m. May 6 through Ticketmaster.

