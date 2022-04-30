Advertisement

34,000 shoes donated to People’s City Mission

One Day Without Shoes event put on by Cornhusker Bank to benefit those at the Lincoln City Mission
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cornhusker Bank teamed up with over 100 Lincoln community businesses to collect 34,000 pairs of shoes, as well as $6,500, for the People’s City Mission in Lincoln.

“One Day Without Shoes” is in it’s 12th year and is an opportunity for parents and kids shop for the perfect pair of shoes for people who otherwise couldn’t afford them.

“Seeing the joy that they can come and get any pair of shoes that they want is the why behind what we do and you know today here, I saw so many smiling faces and happy little ones that they were able to pick the shoes that they wanted,” Carissa Bullock, Cornhusker Bank Vice President of Marketing, said.

Bullock said that supply of shoes will last about a month and they’re available to anyone who is registered at the mission.

