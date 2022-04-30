Baseball vs. Iowa Postponed to Doubleheader on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Saturday’s baseball game vs. Iowa has been postponed due to wet field conditions.

The two teams will play a doubleheader on Sunday, beginning at noon at Hawks Field.

A ticket to Sunday’s game is good for both games of tomorrow’s doubleheader, while ticket holders for Saturday’s game can exchange their tickets for general admission seating to one of the remaining regular-season home baseball games.

Click here for more information on how to exchange tickets for another event.

