Huskers edged by Iowa in pitchers’ dual

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska fell 1-0 in the series opener vs. Iowa on Friday afternoon at Hawks Field.The Huskers (17-24, 5-8 Big Ten) were limited to two hits, while the Hawkeyes (25-13, 9-4 Big Ten) had one run on seven hits. The 1-0 setback is Nebraska’s first 1-0 loss since March 3, 2017 against Oklahoma State in Frisco, Texas. Shay Schanaman threw seven strong innings, scattering out six hits and allowing the lone run on a solo homer. Schanaman dropped to 2-7 on the season while tying a season-high for the third time this season with eight strikeouts.

Tyler Martin pitched the final two innings, surrendering one hit.Brice Matthews went 1-for-3 at the plate, while Core Jackson was 1-for-2 with a walk. Schanaman sat down the first eight Hawkeyes he faced before giving up a two-out walk on full count in the third. Walks to Jackson and Cam Chick had two runners on for the Huskers in the third, followed by Garrett Anglim being hit by pitch to load the bases with two outs.

Iowa’s Adam Mazur struck out Griffin Everitt on three pitches to keep end the scoring threat and keep Nebraska scoreless.Izaya Fullard led off the fourth by lifting a 3-2 pitch over the wall in right for game’s lone run to giving the Hawkeyes a 1-0 lead.Schanaman drew a double play to end the top of the fifth and retired the final six batters he faced to keep it a one-run game in the seventh.Nebraska had the tying run on base after Matthews’ two-out single to left in the bottom of the seventh but couldn’t piece a rally together to plate the tying run.Mazur retired the final six Huskers in the eighth and ninth innings to clinch the 1-0 win on Friday.

Nebraska and Iowa continue the series on Saturday, with first pitch set for 2:02 p.m. at Hawks Field. Saturday’s game will be broadcast on Nebraska Public Media with John Bishop, Jeff Leise and Ana Bellinghausen on the call.

