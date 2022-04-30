Huskers Fall to Buckeyes in Seventh Inning, 5-4

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Game two of the three-game series between the Nebraska and Ohio State softball teams came down to the bottom of the seventh as the Buckeyes hit a walk-off single to claim the 5-4 victory. The win improved OSU’s record to 31-13 and 11-8 in the Big Ten while the Huskers fell to 34-13 and 14-4 in conference play.

Kaylin Kinney started in the circle, pitching 4.0 innings, striking out two and giving up four runs. Courtney Wallace (13-6) came in as relief, pitching 2.1 innings, giving up four hits and one run while recording the loss. Emily Ruck started for the Buckeyes in the circle, pitching 4.1 innings, giving up five hits and three runs while Lexie Handley (19-7) came in as relief, earning the win after holding NU to three hits and one run through 2.2 innings.

Cam Ybarra and Billie Andrews led Nebraska on offense, both finishing 2-for-3 while Sydney Gray and Kinney both recorded home runs.

The Huskers were the first to score with one run in the top of the fourth inning. Peyton Glatter led off with a single up the middle. Ava Bredwell came in to run for Glatter as a pinch runner. With two outs, Bredwell stole second to put a runner in scoring position. A single to the pitcher from Caitlynn Neal advanced Bredwell to third. Neal attempted to steal second and was tagged out, but Bredwell was able to reach home and score, taking a 1-0 lead for NU.

The Buckeyes responded with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Two singles put runners on first and second. With two outs, Kaitlyn Coffman, a pinch hitter, hit a three-run homer over the right-center field fence, to take the lead, 3-1.

NU tied the game in the top of the fifth. A one-out single through the left side put Billie Andrews on base. Kinney followed with a two-run homer to tie the game, 3-3.

OSU regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth. A single put a runner on, and a sacrifice bunt advanced the runner to scoring position. A single, scored one, putting the Buckeyes back in the lead, 4-3.

Sydney Gray led off the top of the seventh inning with a homer over the left field fence. Billie Andrews followed with a single through the left side. Kinney struck out and Billie Andrews was tagged out. With two outs, Courtney Wallace flies out. The Huskers went into the bottom of the seventh, tied 4-4. With one out, Ohio State strung together two singles to put a runner on first and second. A single through the right side and an aggressive base runner scored for the walk-off win for the Buckeyes, 5-4.

The Huskers return to action tomorrow, Sunday, May 1, for the final game of the series against the Buckeyes. The game is set to start at 11 a.m. (CT) in Columbus, Ohio, and will be streamed live on BTN+ (subscription required). Fans can listen to the action live on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com with the call from Nate Rohr.

