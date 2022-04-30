Nebraska drummer returns home to perform in Lied Center production

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - “Come From Away” is a production at the Lied Center this weekend. Different performers are taking the stage for the show.

A drummer from Nebraska is getting the chance to perform right here in his home state.

Steve Holloway moved from Nebraska 30 years ago and this weekend he is coming back to where his musical journey started.

It’s a special weekend for Holloway. He is returning to Nebraska to perform at the Lied Center.

“It’s great to be back in Nebraska,” he said.

Holloway grew up in Fairbury and moved to New York 30 years ago where he studied Irish music.

He plays the bodhran for the production “Come From Away.” The bodhran is an Irish drum.

“The bodhran will start the song and get everybody going and get the feel for things,” Holloway said. “So, when they wrote “Come from Away” which is based in Gander, Newfoundland, they just felt they had to have the music. They just had to have that flavor in the story.”

He grew up watching his mom and older sisters play the piano, but he wanted to take a different route.

“I was the renegade, or the rebel and I wanted to play the drums,” Holloway said. “I had no interest in what they were doing.”

Holloway also plays The Ugly Stick. It’s an instrument made in Newfoundland. He said he is excited to perform in front of his family and friends.

“It’s so cool. I certainly didn’t know what bodhran was when I lived here,” Holloway said. “It wasn’t until many years later that I discovered this, so it’s fun for me to come back and play something I didn’t play when I was here in Nebraska.”

“Come From Away” is about a small town in Newfoundland where dozens of planes were forced to land after the 9/11 attacks. The production will be at the Lied Center on Saturday and Sunday.

